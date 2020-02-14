Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,249 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 65,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,765. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.