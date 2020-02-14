Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,082 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,060.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,222 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after purchasing an additional 163,914 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,484,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

FLIR stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 27,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,580. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

