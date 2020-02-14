Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 70,248 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 70,248 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after acquiring an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

XLNX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,698. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

