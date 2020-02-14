Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KL. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,105. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

