Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

SFIX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $721,347.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,454 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

