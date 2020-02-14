Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,451 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,381% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,881,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,684,000 after acquiring an additional 171,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $239.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,499. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.07 and its 200-day moving average is $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

