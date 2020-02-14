Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sealed Air Put Options (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 827 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,404. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

