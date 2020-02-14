Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,199 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 36,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

