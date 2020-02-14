Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

