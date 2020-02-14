Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,219,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.39. 414,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

