Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

