Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading Up 42.9%

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) were up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 621,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 781% from the average daily volume of 70,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Res alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.