Stratford Consulting LLC Buys 516 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.13. 2,665,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

