Stratford Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stratford Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up 2.2% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 463.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

