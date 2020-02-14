Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.41. 1,055,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average is $211.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

