Stumpf Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Stumpf Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for about 1.3% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

CTL stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,901,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

