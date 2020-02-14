Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,741 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,087. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $809.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

