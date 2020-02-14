Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 657,505 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of NYSE UGP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,917. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

