Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $587,113.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,399.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $1,661,899. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.75. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

