Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 302.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,057. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.64%.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

