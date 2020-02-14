Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 89,749 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 381.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,588 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 476.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,114,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 921,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 795,121 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24,216.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 551,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 549,720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 953,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 507,221 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.