Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.67. 81,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,163. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $247.04 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

