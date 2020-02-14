Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $67.14. 6,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,224. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

