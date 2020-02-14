Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $202.35. 135,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.