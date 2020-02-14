Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LAD stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.