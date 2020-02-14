Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$65.27 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$46.34 and a twelve month high of C$66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.78.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total value of C$1,671,423.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,117,636.72. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

