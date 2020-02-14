Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.46.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.44. 1,213,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.78. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$47.03 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

