Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$59.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.46.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 823,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.78. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$47.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 over the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

