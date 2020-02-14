Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Suncor Energy shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas-Canadian Integrated Market industry over the past year (-10% vs. -6.4%), it looks well positioned for future price appreciation. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Importantly, production ramp-ups at the company's Syncrude and Hebron operations are expected to drive volumes and cash flows. Balance-sheet strength and investor-friendly moves also bode well. In particular, the company's healthy dividend growth streak and aggressive share buyback program stand out in the Suncor story. Consequently, Suncor Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from current levels and is viewed as a preferred Canadian energy play to own now.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,729 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,578,000 after purchasing an additional 859,989 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

