SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. SunPower updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

