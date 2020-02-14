SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:LONE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

