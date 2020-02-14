SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $168.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.91% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.04.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 3,692,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.