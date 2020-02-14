Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Trading Down 28%

Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was down 28% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT)

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

