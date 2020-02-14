Super Zero Trading Up 68.1% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Super Zero has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $35.47 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00440865 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 228,284,543 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

