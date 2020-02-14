Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,980. The company has a market cap of $171.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.21. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.