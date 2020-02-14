Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,980. The company has a market cap of $171.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.21. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

