SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Update

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 704,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter worth about $6,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 596.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SurModics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SurModics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SurModics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. SurModics has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.13 million, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

