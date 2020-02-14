Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Up 11.7%

Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 395,456 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 313,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

