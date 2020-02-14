Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,603. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

