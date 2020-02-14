Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Buys 25,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Resource America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.