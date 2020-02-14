SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.64, 59,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 774,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers transactional and savings accounts, business, currency, and corporate accounts; mortgage and private loans; mutual funds; and pension products.

