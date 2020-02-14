S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $19.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $18.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $65.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.50 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANW. ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday.

SANW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.