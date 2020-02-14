S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

