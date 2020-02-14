SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Trading 4.1% Higher

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

