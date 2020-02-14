Swiss National Bank Has $111.53 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.76% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $111,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,052,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,183,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 163,498 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,100 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 5,990,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

