Swiss National Bank Has $91.40 Million Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,378 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Ferrari worth $91,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $173.35. 7,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

