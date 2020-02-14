Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753,524 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 217,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of eBay worth $99,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,623,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

