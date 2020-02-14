Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Marriott International worth $133,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $3,701,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.93. 60,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $116.64 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.