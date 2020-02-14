Swiss National Bank Sells 201,400 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 201,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Occidental Petroleum worth $121,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 353,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,372,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

