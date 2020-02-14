Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 954,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,933 shares of company stock worth $5,674,456. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 2,740,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,342. Switch has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

