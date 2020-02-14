Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $21.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 2,740,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $793,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,399,456 in the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.